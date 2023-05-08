Wisconsin deputy shot and killed during traffic stop

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wisconsin (KWWL) -- A Wisconsin County Sheriff's Deputy died after she was shot by a drunk man she helped get out of a ditch.
St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising was responding to a scene in western Wisconsin on Saturday night around 6:15 p.m.
When she arrived, she asked that the man, Jeremiah Johnson, take part in a field sobriety test.
After talking for about eight minutes, Johnson fired a gun at her, and Leising attempted to return fire. She missed her shots while Johnson was able to escape into the woods.
Leising later died of her gunshot wound at a hospital.