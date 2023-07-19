Willard Miller appeals his murder sentence

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) -- Willard Miller has appealed his sentence for the murder of Fairfield teacher Nohema Graber.
Miller's legal team filed the appeal this week. However, the details about why they chose to appeal his life sentence have not been revealed.
Miller was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 35 years. He will be in his 50's by the time he will be eligible for parole.
Meanwhile, the other teen who also pled guilty to the murder in April, Jeremy Goodale, is set to have his sentencing hearing in November.