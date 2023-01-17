What we know about ex-GOP candidate arrested in connection with shootings at homes of New Mexico Democrats

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Tonight through Thursday Morning... .A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will continue to spread northward across much of southern and central Iowa into the evening, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times are expected this evening, mainly across central and northern Iowa. A light glazing of ice is also possible especially over the south tonight as freezing drizzle becomes possible. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches and up to a tenth of an inch of ice south of I-80, and 2 to 4 inches north of I-80 and a light glaze of ice are possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and east-central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel tonight and the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&