...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are moving through north
central Iowa this evening and will cause brief, significant
reduction of visibility in some places. A dusting of snow
accumulation is possible and may cause slick spots on roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

West Union woman steals customer's car at Independence car dealership; facing multiple charges

Jenna McLaury Web
Image of Jenna McLaury provided by the Independence Police Dept.

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) - A woman stole a customer's vehicle at an Independence shop on Nov. 29 at Dunlap Motors Service Department, with authorities finding the stolen vehicle 150 miles away. The woman faces several charges.

Jenna McLaury drove to the Kwik Star  next to Dunlap Motors, made purchases at the store, walked over to Dunlap, got into a customer's black SUV, and drove off. 

Independence Police say McLaury was found at her home on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and claimed Oelwein is where the SUV would be found.

McLaury was arrested on Nov. 30 and sent to the Buchanan County Jail. She is being charged with 1st Degree Theft, cited twice for No Valid Driver's license and Criminal Trespass. 

Police later found the victim's car and returned it. Police say she drove 150 miles.