West Union woman steals customer's car at Independence car dealership; facing multiple charges

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) - A woman stole a customer's vehicle at an Independence shop on Nov. 29 at Dunlap Motors Service Department, with authorities finding the stolen vehicle 150 miles away. The woman faces several charges.
Jenna McLaury drove to the Kwik Star next to Dunlap Motors, made purchases at the store, walked over to Dunlap, got into a customer's black SUV, and drove off.
Independence Police say McLaury was found at her home on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and claimed Oelwein is where the SUV would be found.
McLaury was arrested on Nov. 30 and sent to the Buchanan County Jail. She is being charged with 1st Degree Theft, cited twice for No Valid Driver's license and Criminal Trespass.
Police later found the victim's car and returned it. Police say she drove 150 miles.