Wavery Police arrest North Carolina woman for bank fraud and identity theft

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waverly Police have arrested a North Carolina woman on charges of theft, identity theft, and forgery.
Police say that Gloria Pantelis, 49, used a social security card and driver's license to cash checks at First Bank divisions in Cedar Falls, Plainfield, and Waverly on Monday.
The identification Pantelis used was stolen sometime in October 2022 from a vehicle at George Wyth Park in Waterloo.
Pantelis was arrested in Plainfield on Tuesday while attempting to cash more checks at First Bank.
Police say that additional charges are pending against Pantelis in Bremer and Black Hawk Counties as she allegedly committed crimes in each county.