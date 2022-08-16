Waterloo woman arrested after motorcycle chase ends in Cedar Falls

WATERLOO/CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - One motorcyclist is in jail after a pursuit around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 58.
A Black Hawk County Sheriff officer witnessed a motorcyclist near the W. 4th St. and Ansborough Ave. intersection in Waterloo weaving in and out of traffic and speeding.
The officer began following the motorcyclist down W. 4th St. and onto W. Ridgeway Ave. running a red light. The motorcyclist continued on Ridgeway running red lights at Highway 63, Deere Rd. and Highway 58.
The motorcyclist continued on Highway 58 running a red light at Greenhill Rd. The pursuit continued for another 1/2 mile until the motorcyclist was brought to a stop after what appeared to be damage to the motorcycle's engine.
The motorcyclist, identified as Kra-Saunda-La-Nia Lloyd, surrendered peacefully. Authorities did find an undisclosed amount of marijuana and a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun.
Lloyd was sent to the Black Hawk County Jail on Eluding, Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Weapons (while in possession of controlled substances).