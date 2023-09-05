Waterloo shooting victim identified by police

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting on Saturday.
On Saturday, September 2 police responded to E.4th Street and Mulberry for a reported shooting.
Life saving measures were initiated on the victim before he was transported to a hospital to be treated. The victim died of his injuries at the hospital.
The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Muharrum Quan Johnson of Waterloo.
The shooting is under investigation. Those that have information on the shooting can contact Waterloo Police.