 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterloo shooting victim identified by police

  • Updated
  • 0
Downtown Waterloo Shooting

A Waterloo Police officer at the scene of a shooting in Downtown Waterloo on Saturday September 2, 2023.

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting on Saturday. 

On Saturday, September 2 police responded to E.4th Street and Mulberry for a reported shooting.

Life saving measures were initiated on the victim before he was transported to a hospital to be treated. The victim died of his injuries at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Muharrum Quan Johnson of Waterloo.

The shooting is under investigation. Those that have information on the shooting can contact Waterloo Police. 

Tags

Recommended for you