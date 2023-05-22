Waterloo Police investigating fatal stabbing

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A woman died of her injuries on Sunday night in Waterloo from an apparent stabbing attack.
Around 8:04 p.m. on Sunday night, Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to 217-D Fereday Court for a report of an unconscious woman.
Upon arrival, Fire Rescue attempted life-saving measures on the woman, noticing that she had several knife wounds.
She was transported to Allen Hospital where she ultimately died of her injuries. The name of the victim will be released at a later time.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and those that have information should contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division at 319-291-4340 #3.
Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 855-300-TIPS.