Waterloo mother charged after her baby was injured from drinking drain cleaner

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Waterloo mother has been arrested after her one-year-old child suffered burns to the chest and esophagus from drinking drain cleaner. The child also tested positive for meth and THC.
23-year-old Kayla Tiefel is charged with child endangerment by meth exposure and neglect of a dependent person.
Police found the bottle of draino in an unlocked cabinet under the sink. It did not have a child safety cap.
The child is receiving care at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.