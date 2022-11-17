Waterloo man found guilty of arson in fatal house fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man accused of purposefully starting a fire that killed a man in a Waterloo home has been found guilty.
John Spooner had been on trial the last two weeks for arson, following an August fire that claimed the life of Tony Grider.
Spooner will be tried separately for first-degree murder at a later date. He is set to be arraigned on those charges later this month.
Waterloo Police say that he admitted details of the crime to others on scene. Additional video footage showed him carrying a gas can and lighter near the home when the fire started.