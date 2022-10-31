Waterloo community reacts to destruction of Hickory House restaurant

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- For thousands across the area, the Hickory House barbecue restaurant acted as a staple of their weekly routines. Whether it was the good food or nostalgic atmosphere, people would come back time and time again. Gloria Siegel was one of the people helping make that happen
“The people were so nice, everybody that worked there," Siegel said. "They were just the neatest people.”
Siegel worked as a waitress for Hickory House between the 60s and 70s. She says through that time they served the community well, and even after she left that didn’t change.
Whether it was empty or packed, Siegel says people wanted to come.
“I don’t think people minded waiting," she said. "Where as some, I don’t know. It's just a special, special place.”
Karen Miller, a Waterloo native, agrees. She says the restaurant's unique feeling kept bringing her back.
“You don’t get that care and that kind of service anymore," Miller said. "You really don’t. Unless you find a small out of the way place like this.”
Miller says she grew up going to the restaurant, and until this weekend she would go every other week with her family.
Along with the food she says it was the nostalgia that brought her back. Especially the hundreds of photos of visiting celebrities.
Like one Gloria Siegel has with a regular, Jim Nabors.
“He came to the Hickory House," Siegel said. "He would entertain at the Cattle Congress, then they’d bring him over to the Hickory House and he’d have the ribs.”
Siegel says while the place is destroyed, she’ll be holding onto the memories. But she hopes to see the hickory house stand again.
“I just want them to come back, please come back," she said. "I mean it’s a big decision.”