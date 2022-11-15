Waterloo alleged hit-and-run leads to chase in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS/WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Cedar Falls Police tried to stop a driver at 15th and Washington St. on Tuesday at 4:18 p.m.
Earlier, the car was involved in an accident in Waterloo and fled the scene. When Cedar Falls Police tried to stop the driver, identified as Tyler Timion of Waterloo, he refused to pull over in Cedar Falls leading to a chase.
Cedar Falls Police chased Timion east on 18th St., north on Highway 58 and east on Highway 218. Timion began to exit Highway 218 onto Highway 63 where he was stopped and taken into custody.
Timion is being charged with Eluding and OWI.