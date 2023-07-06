WATCH LIVE: Sentencing hearing underway for Fairfield teen who pled guilty to killing Spanish teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) -- A judge is expected to sentence Willard Miller on Thursday, one of two teens who pled guilty to killing their Spanish teacher in 2021.
The live proceedings can be viewed HERE.
In November 2021, Nohema Graber's body was discovered in a park in Fairfield. Miller was 16 at the time.
State prosecutors say they plan to recommend a minimum 30 year sentence, with a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole for Miller.
Jeremy Goodale, the other teen who pled guilty, will have his sentencing hearing on August 23.