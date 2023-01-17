 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow Possible Wednesday Afternoon through
Thursday Morning...

.Snow will spread north across much of central and northern Iowa
by Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall rates may peak at 1 to 2 inches
per hour at times during the late afternoon and evening hours
Wednesday. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in
the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant
impact with this event. The precipitation may be a wintry mix or
even rain at times early in the event over parts of central Iowa,
mainly south of Interstate 80 and therefore, snowfall amounts are
less certain in these areas. The snow will gradually end from
southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches with the greatest amounts along
and north of a Waterloo to Ames to Atlantic line. Minor ice
accumulations are possible over the far south edge of the
watch.

* WHERE...Parts of central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of Alex Jackson triple murder trial

  • Updated
  • 0
Alex Jackson

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Day two of Alex Jackson's triple murder trial started at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Alex Jackson is accused of killing his mother, father, and sister in June of 2021 in Cedar Rapids.

Jackson has plead not guilty and told police someone broke into their home and killed his family.

Jackson faces three counts of first-degree murder charges. The trial is expected to take nine days, excluding holidays and weekends.

This is only the second triple homicide case in Cedar Rapids history.

Watch live proceedings below.

Alexander Jackson Murder Trial

This is a developing story. Stick with KWWL on-air and online for updates.