Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Fog Developing Across Northeast Iowa This Evening...

An area of fog has developed in the Highway 63 corridor from
eastern Tama County north to Bremer County. The fog is thickest
along US 20 near and just east of Waterloo at this time.

If traveling across the region this evening, be prepared for
reduced visibility to one quarter mile along with the possibility
of patchy slick spots later in the evening as temperatures cool
slightly. The fog may expand over the region and extend west along
Highway 20 toward Ft. Dodge over the next 3 to 4 hours.

Caution is advised while traveling this evening. Use low beam
headlights. Be prepared for lowering visibility and allow extra
time to reach your destination safely.

Washington Mayor charged with sexual abuse

  • Updated
  • 0
Jaron Rosien

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Jaron Rosien, the Mayor of Washington, turned himself in on Tuesday on sexual abuse charges stemming from an incident earlier in January.

On January 11, an agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) conducted an interview with a 27-year-old male who alleged that he was abused by Rosien at a bar on January 8. Rosien also owned the bar where the incident took place.

According to a criminal complaint, Rosien told Police that he was behaving "flirtatiously" with the man, without confirming or denying any inappropriate touching or behavior. He said that due to his intoxication level, he could not recall what happened. 

The male who was interviewed indicated to authorities that the contact made by Rosien was "in no way consented." 

Due to potential conflict of interest involving a criminal investigation with allegations against the City's Mayor, the investigation efforts were "almost immediately" referred to the DCI, according to an affidavit.

Rosien has been charged with 3rd-degree sexual abuse.