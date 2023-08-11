Wanted Minnesota man arrested in Fayette County car theft investigation

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Fayette County Sherriff's Office, with assistance from several other agencies, made an arrest on Friday in a week-long car theft investigation, arresting a Minnesota man with a federal warrant for his arrest.
On Friday, 57-year-old Ronnie Leroy Snyder from Winnebago, Minnesota was taken into custody. Snyder had a federal warrant for his arrest for federal parole violation and a warrant for his arrest out of Winneshiek County for burglary.
On Thursday, August 10, the Sherriff's Office received a report of a suspicious person on 190th Street near West Union. Days prior, the office had recovered a stolen vehicle in that county.
Upon investigation, the Sherriff's Office located another stolen vehicle from Allamakee County. That vehicle was recovered on 180th street, only a mile from the suspicious person report.
Despite a search for a suspect, they were unable to locate anyone. However, they received a photo of Snyder from the West Union Police Department.
On Friday, August 11 at 8:45 a.m., the Sherriff's Office received a report from staff at Inspiring Lives about a suspicious person.
When deputies arrived to the area, Snyder fled into a cornfield. He was found and taken into custody at 11:30 a.m.
Charges will be filed at a later time, according to the Sherriff's Office.