Vinton man charged with kidnapping and assault of a woman in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Vinton man is facing multiple charges including kidnapping and assault stemming from a domestic situation at an Independence hotel.
On Wednesday night, Independence Police arrested 42-year-old Matthew David Milligan at a Comfort Inn and Suites for a report of a domestic disturbance.
According to a press release, a woman at the hotel approached the front counter, appearing to be injured and in distress. Hotel staff said that a man, later identified as Milligan, took the woman to a hotel room against her will.
When Police arrived, they could hear the woman in distress in the room. Officers breached the room, secured the woman, and took Milligan into custody.
The woman was transported to a medical facility to be treated for her injuries.
Following an investigation, Milligan has been charged with:
- 1st-degree kidnapping
- Domestic abuse assault - strangulation
- Violation of a no contact order
- Disorderly conduct
- Unlawful use of a license