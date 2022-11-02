Vinton man arrested for alleged child sex abuse

VINTON, Iowa (KWWL) - A Vinton man was arrested on Wednesday for alleged sex abuse in Blairstown. The man arrested is being identified as Shawn Bendickson.
It is alleged Bendickson abused a girl under the age of 12 between Jan. 2014 through Dec. 2018 in Blairstown.
Bendickson is being charged with 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse, Lascivious Acts with a Child and Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.
Both Sex Abuse and Lascivious Acts with a Child require the Defendant to serve a special sentence of lifetime parole. This includes the Defendant to be on the Sex Offender Registry for Life upon conviction.