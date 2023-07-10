Victims identified in fatal Dubuque shooting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The victims in Sunday's Dubuque shooting that killed one person and injured three others have been identified by police.
On Sunday, July 9 at 2:30 a.m. police responded to the 2500 block of Broadway Street after several shots were fired.
Four people were found with gunshot wounds and each were transported to area hospitals. One person was pronounced dead.
36-year-old Allen Taylor of Dubuque was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other injured victims have been identified as 24-year-old Levon’ta Collins of Dubuque, 36-year-old Francis Thompson of Dubuque, and 24-year-old Tyrell Saunders of Coralville.
Each of the three injured victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the disturbance was between two groups of people that knew each other.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet.