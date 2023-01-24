 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Fog Developing Across Northeast Iowa This Evening...

An area of fog has developed in the Highway 63 corridor from
eastern Tama County north to Bremer County. The fog is thickest
along US 20 near and just east of Waterloo at this time.

If traveling across the region this evening, be prepared for
reduced visibility to one quarter mile along with the possibility
of patchy slick spots later in the evening as temperatures cool
slightly. The fog may expand over the region and extend west along
Highway 20 toward Ft. Dodge over the next 3 to 4 hours.

Caution is advised while traveling this evening. Use low beam
headlights. Be prepared for lowering visibility and allow extra
time to reach your destination safely.

Victims identified in fatal Des Moines charter school shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Des Moines charter school shooting victims

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Des Moines Police have identified the two victims who were killed in a shooting at Starts Right Here charter school on Monday.

The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr. Both students were residents of Des Moines.

William Holmes, also known as William Keeps, was injured in the shooting and remains hospitalized in serious condition. Holmes is the founder and CEO of the charter school.

18-year-old Preston Walls was charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and a count of criminal gang participation.

Police say that Walls was on supervised pre-trial release on a weapons charge, and that he removed an ankle bracelet minutes before going into the school and opening fire.

Des Moines Police are still investigating the incident.