Victim identified in fatal Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The victim killed in a fatal shooting in Waterloo on Monday night has been identified.
According to Police, the victim has been identified as Kevion L. Anderson, 20, of Waterloo.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night. Anderson was transported to MercyOne, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
No arrest has been made in the case yet. If you have any information on the shooting, contact the Waterloo Police or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.