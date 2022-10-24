Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa City Police Department has released the identity of the shooting victim that died early Sunday morning.
According to a press release, 36-year-old Waymond Thomas of Iowa City has been identified as the man that died.
Officers responded to the shooting around 2:00 a.m. on 220 S. Van Buren Street on a report of shots fired behind the H-Bar.
The Police Department added that the investigation is ongoing. They are also seeking information from the public on details of the shooting, including potential camera footage of the incident.
Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.