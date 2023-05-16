 Skip to main content
Victim identified in Clinton County death investigation

  • Updated
FOLLETTS, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: The Clinton County Sheriff's Office has revealed the identity of the 18-year-old whose body was discovered in the Wapsipinicon River.

The victim has been identified as Benjamin Williams. The case remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they discovered the body of an 18-year-old in the Wapsipinicon River on Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office responded to the Ben Martinsen Wildlife Area for the report of a missing person around 9:45 a.m. They met two teenage campers who said that their friend went missing from the campsite.

Several agencies, including a K9 unit, the Low Moor Fire Department, and a drone were deployed for assistance.

At 10:28 a.m., an off-duty Camanche firefighter found the body of the 18-year-old camper in the backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity will be released at a later time. The investigation efforts are ongoing at this time.