Update: One man hospitalized after being shot in Waterloo

UPDATE - Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023:
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man who was shot Tuesday night was air-lifted to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. Police confirmed the victim is in critical condition.
ORIGINAL STORY - Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023:
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - One man is in the hospital Tuesday evening after being shot on Mohawk St.
Police say the extent of the man's injuries is currently unknown. No one is in custody, and this is an active ongoing investigation.
