UPDATE: Cedar Falls family identified as victims of Maquoketa Caves triple-homicide

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the three victims on Friday evening as a family from Cedar Falls.
The victims are a 42-year-old Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their child six-year-old Lulu Schmidt. In a Facebook post on Friday evening, Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green said the couples 9-year-old son Arlo survived the attack and is safe.
Officers responded to the scene at 6:23 a.m. on Friday morning.
On Facebook, Green said he is "devastated" and knew Sarah well since she worked at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
"She & her family were regular walkers here in the Sartori Park neighborhood," Green wrote. "I was working with her this week on a public library tech presentation for Tuesday (7/26)."
Green said the Cedar Falls Library will be closed on Sunday "for the sake of the staff who loved and worked with Sarah."
"Please offer some extra grace to the Schmidts' many friends, neighbors, and coworkers as we try to process this horrible tragedy," he added.
Officers located 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin of Nebraska, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sherwin's body was found between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m.
No connection or motive has been identified between the perpetrator and the victims. Everyone else at the campground has been evacuated.
The park will remain closed until further notice, though there is no longer a threat to the public.
Iowa Department of Public Safety says this is an on-going investigation and no further details will be released right now.
Additionally, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a statement on the shooting on Friday.
“I’m horrified by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives. As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. We ask Iowans to do the same", Reynolds said.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed that a shooting took place at Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday morning.
The campground has been evacuated and a perimeter around the park has been established.
The Iowa DCI is asking the public to stay away from the area at this time. They're asking for those who live in the area to stay indoors and keep doors and windows locked.
Camp Shalom was successfully evacuated with all campers and staff being accounted for, according to camp officials in a Facebook post.
No suspect is currently in custody, and no description of a suspect has been revealed.
This story will be updated.