UPDATE: Authorities identify driver injured after exchanging gunfire with Cedar Rapids police

UPDATE (8/1): The driver who exchanged gunfire with Cedar Rapids Police early Saturday morning has been identified as 23-year-old Brandon Lee Nelson.
In an update, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says that Nelson is still being treated at the University of Iowa Hospital and his discharge is pending.
After interviews are conducted, the name of the officers involved in the shooting will also be released, DCI says.
ORIGINAL STORY
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)-- Just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday Cedar Rapids officers pulled over a vehicle for uncontrolled driving, which quickly turned into an officer involved shooting.
It happened on the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Cedar Rapids police say the driver brandished a weapon before exchanging gunfire with two officers. The driver's identity has not been released, but they are currently being treated for injuries from the incident at the University of Iowa Hospital.
No officers sustained injuries. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is working with the Division of Criminal Investigation to further investigate the case.