UPDATE: 15-year-old injured in Tuesday night shooting

UPDATE: Waterloo Police confirmed the shooting victim on Tuesday was a 15-year-old boy, believed to be shot in the leg.
No other details are being released.
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - One man was wounded in a Waterloo shooting Tuesday night in the 800 block of Broadway Street, near the Broadway Liquor Store on Broadway, between Riehl and Dawson Streets.
The wounded victim was transported by Waterloo Fire Rescue ambulance to Unity Point-Allen Hospital for treatment.
Though not confirmed at the time of this posting, it's believed the victim was shot in the leg. He was found in the back alley across the street from the liquor store.
About a dozen Waterloo Police officers were on the scene searching for possible evidence.
Police said they believed this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence, and that the general public was not in danger.
A source at the scene said the shooter and victim likely know each other, but, that has not yet been confirmed.
The name of the wounded individual has not been made public at this time.