Up to $5,000 reward being offered after cat shot with an arrow in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Humane Society of the United States is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that can lead to an arrest after a cat was shot with an arrow in Cedar County.
The cat, named Atticus, was discovered on October 30 with an arrow protruding through its' body. Atticus was rushed to a veterinarian to receive emergency care. Atticus is still recovering from the "wounds, pain, and trauma" of the event.
Iowa state Director for the Humane Society for the United States, Preston Moore, thanked law enforcement for their response.
“I am incredibly thankful to law enforcement in Cedar County for taking this case seriously from day one. These sorts of violent acts endanger not only animals, but also every member of our communities,” Moore said in a press release.
“Atticus is incredibly lucky—he likely survived only because the perpetrator is a bad shot. I highly encourage anyone with knowledge of this attack on Atticus to come forward with that information so the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office can investigate the matter fully," Moore said.
Chief Deputy Knoche of the Cedar County Sheriff's Office condemned the act of animal cruelty.
Knoche said in the press release, "We appreciate any help in this case and we do not tolerate any type of animal cruelty or abuse in Cedar County and we will do everything possible to fully investigate this case. We would like to thank the vet clinic and the Humane Society of the United States for the assistance in this case.”
If you have any information that can lead to an arrest in the case, contact the Cedar County Sheriff's Office at 563-886-2121.