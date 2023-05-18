 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U.S. Marshals Office make arrest in Colorado connected to Iowa City shots-fired incident

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights 8 Web

BOULDER, Colorado (KWWL) -- The U.S. Marshals Office have made an arrest in Colorado in connection to a February shots-fired incident in Iowa City.

The shooting happened at 118 S. Clinton St. on February 26. A shell casing was recovered at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Kemonte D. Brown was arrested in Boulder, Colorado.

Brown has been charged with:

  • Going armed with intent
  • Reckless use of a firearm
  • Person ineligible to carry a firearm
  • Intimidation with a dangerous weapon

Brown will soon be extradited back to Johnson County to face the charges.