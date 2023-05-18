U.S. Marshals Office make arrest in Colorado connected to Iowa City shots-fired incident

BOULDER, Colorado (KWWL) -- The U.S. Marshals Office have made an arrest in Colorado in connection to a February shots-fired incident in Iowa City.
The shooting happened at 118 S. Clinton St. on February 26. A shell casing was recovered at the scene, but no injuries were reported.
On Wednesday, 27-year-old Kemonte D. Brown was arrested in Boulder, Colorado.
Brown has been charged with:
- Going armed with intent
- Reckless use of a firearm
- Person ineligible to carry a firearm
- Intimidation with a dangerous weapon
Brown will soon be extradited back to Johnson County to face the charges.