U.S. Department of Labor says Iowa's new child labor law violates federal law

IOWA (KWWL) -- The U.S. Department of Labor says that parts of Iowa's new child labor law violate federal law.
According to a letter from the department, the new law violates federal law in two ways.
It allows 16 and 17-year-olds to operate dangerous machines, engage in heavy manufacturing and work in demolition. It also does not require 16 and 17-year-olds working in apprenticeships to be registered by the U.S. Department of Labor or a state agency.
The department says that they will monitor Iowa's implementation of the law. The new letter came in response to Democratic lawmakers in the Iowa House and Senate asking for assistance.