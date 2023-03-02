 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Water covers the north half of Tourist
Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 90.0 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 AM CST Thursday was 90.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 82.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
90.1 feet on 06/30/2005.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Two women killed in rural Linn County shooting identified by Police

  • Updated
  • 0

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- 3/2/23 UPDATE: The two women killed in a Linn County shooting near Marion have been identified as 68-year-old Debra Nadine Mayfield and 43-year-old Karie Jane Mayfield. They lived together at the residence, Police confirmed.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

UPDATE: Two women are confirmed to be the victims in a morning shooting in rural Linn County.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a shooting at 9:28 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, two women were found dead from gunshot wounds. Detectives and the Linn County Medical Examiner’s Office investigated the scene and concluded that there was no longer a danger to the public.

A witness was interviewed at the scene and the takeaways were consistent with investigation findings.

The bodies have been transferred to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies. The case remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: Two people are dead after a morning shooting in Linn County.

According to a tweet from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a shooting scene in the 2500 block of Jordans Grove Rd between Springville and Marion.

Two adults were found dead inside the residence.

Officials say that the scene is secure and that there is no threat to the public.

An investigation into the shooting has begun.