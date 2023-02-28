Two women dead in rural Linn County shooting

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: Two women are confirmed to be the victims in a morning shooting in rural Linn County.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a shooting at 9:28 a.m. on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, two women were found dead from gunshot wounds. Detectives and the Linn County Medical Examiner’s Office investigated the scene and concluded that there was no longer a danger to the public.
A witness was interviewed at the scene and the takeaways were consistent with investigation findings.
The bodies have been transferred to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies. The case remains under investigation.
ORIGINAL: Two people are dead after a morning shooting in Linn County.
According to a tweet from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a shooting scene in the 2500 block of Jordans Grove Rd between Springville and Marion.
Emergency responders on scene of a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Jordans Grove Rd. Two deceased adults have been located in the residence. The scene is secure. The public is not at risk. The investigation into this incident is continuing.— LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff) February 28, 2023
Two adults were found dead inside the residence.
Officials say that the scene is secure and that there is no threat to the public.
An investigation into the shooting has begun.