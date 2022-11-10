Two women arrested in connection of January 2022 Cedar Rapids murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - U.S. Marshals arrested two women on Wednesday connected to the murder of Cordal Lewis in Jan. 2022.
On Wednesday, Nov. 8 just after 3 p.m., U.S. Marshals identified Jones leaving a house, getting into a car at the 3400 block of Queen Dr. SW. Jones was apprehended without incident.
Fugitive investigation of Jones led to the recovery of two guns, narcotics and a stolen car from Chicago known to be connected with a recent Illinois homicide.
At roughly 4 p.m. on Nov. 8, U.S. Marshals and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force found Baugh in the 12000 block Kedzie Ave. in Alsip, IL. Baugh is held on Linn County, IA charges in Cook County, IL.
Pierra Baugh was charged with 1st degree murder and robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and accessory after the fact. Qiuinyana Jones was charged with 1st degree robbery and accessory after the fact.
