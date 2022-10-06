Two Winneshiek County teens facing theft charges in relation to church burglary

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection to an August burglary of Stone Ridge Community Church.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office responded to the burglary that took place at the church on August 31 along Montgomery Street.
On October 4, the Sheriff's Office and Decorah Police Department executed a search warrant on West Water Street in Decorah. While executing the warrant, stolen items from Stone Ridge Church were found.
According to a press release, Caleb N. Peel, 18, and Teagen J. Raatz, 19, were arrested. They were transported to the Winneshiek County Jail on multiple charges.
Each teen faces charges of felony burglary in the 2nd and 3rd degree.