Two-vehicle crash results in minor injuries near Oelwein last week

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two vehicles are considered total losses after a two-vehicle crash near Oelwein last week.
The accident happened on Thursday on 10th St. and Q Avenue.
Police learned that 31-year-old Nicole Reaves was driving on 10th St. eastbound when she rear-ended 28-year-old Aubrey Heinze.
Heinze was attempting to turn northbound on Q Avenue when Reaves rear-ended her. Both vehicles are considered total losses.
Reaves was cited for following too closely. Only minor injuries were reported in the crash.