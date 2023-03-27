 Skip to main content
Two-vehicle crash results in minor injuries near Oelwein last week

  • Updated
Oelwein crash

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two vehicles are considered total losses after a two-vehicle crash near Oelwein last week.

The accident happened on Thursday on 10th St. and Q Avenue. 

Police learned that 31-year-old Nicole Reaves was driving on 10th St. eastbound when she rear-ended 28-year-old Aubrey Heinze.

Heinze was attempting to turn northbound on Q Avenue when Reaves rear-ended her. Both vehicles are considered total losses.

Reaves was cited for following too closely. Only minor injuries were reported in the crash. 