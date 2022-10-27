Two teens arrested and charged for alleged vandalism in Uptown Marion

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two teens have been arrested and charged in connection to a series of alleged vandalism acts that happened in July in the Uptown District of Marion. Authorities say that they are pursuing charges against a third individual.
On Wednesday, Gary Alan Jacobsen III, 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Alexander Wilcox-Thomas, 19, of Marion, were arrested and charged on multiple fronts.
On July 21, 2022, three individuals committed several forms of burglary and vandal acts. Multiple cars and a building were broken into, and graffiti of Nazi imagery was found on cars, buildings, and street signs.
Some of the graffiti said "KKK", "I am a Nazi", and spray-painted symbols of swastikas were also discovered. In total, at least 18 cases of graffiti were found.
Estimates of the damage reportedly exceeded $10,000, and a firearm was also stolen from a vehicle. In total, three car burglaries and an act of vandalism were captured on a nearby home's security camera system.
Marion Police Department investigators identified the three individuals when images were found of the three from the night of the crimes at another location.
Investigators interviewed the three individuals, to which they each admitted that they were either present or involved in the crime incidents.
Jacobsen III and Wilcox-Thomas are facing charges of criminal mischief, 3rd-degree burglary, 3rd-degree burglary of a vehicle, conspiracy to commit nonforcible felony, trafficking stolen weapons, conspiracy to commit aggravated misdemeanor, and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon.
Police say that they are trying to charge the third individual with all of the aforementioned offenses.
In a press release from the Marion Police, they claim that they could not find enough evidence to charge the individuals with a hate crime.
They said, "While hate speech and racist graffiti are vile and despicable, they do not constitute a crime unless other factors are present and can be proven. In this case, the victims were comprised of a diverse group of people and all three subjects denied knowing or targeting any of the victims for any reason, including their race, color, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, political affiliation, religion, or disability."