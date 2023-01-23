Two students dead and 1 employee in critical condition in Des Moines school shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two students are dead and a school employee is in critical condition after a shooting at Starts Right Here charter school in Des Moines on Monday.
According to a tweet from Des Moines Police, "multiple potential suspects are in custody."
3 persons injured; 2 critically.— Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) January 23, 2023
Officers have multiple potential suspects in custody.
Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie said during a city council meeting that Will Keeps, the founder of the school, was the person in critical condition.
According to a tweet from the Des Moines Police, the shooting happened on 455 SW 5th Street. WHO-13 reports that the shooting took place at Starts Right Here charter school before 1:00 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.