Two students dead and 1 employee in critical condition in Des Moines school shooting

  • Updated
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two students are dead and a school employee is in critical condition after a shooting at Starts Right Here charter school in Des Moines on Monday.

According to a tweet from Des Moines Police, "multiple potential suspects are in custody."

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie said during a city council meeting that Will Keeps, the founder of the school, was the person in critical condition.

According to a tweet from the Des Moines Police, the shooting happened on 455 SW 5th Street. WHO-13 reports that the shooting took place at Starts Right Here charter school before 1:00 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

