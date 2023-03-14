Two people charged with first-degree murder of their newborn

NORWALK, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people have been charged with the first-degree murder of their newborn baby in Warren County.
Police in Norwalk were first made aware of a situation earlier this month. Working with the DCI, they located the dead newborn near the road by the 5300 block of Delaware Street in Norwalk.
After an investigation, they learned that the child's mother, 25-year-old Megan Staude, gave birth to the child in late February with 64-year-old Rodney Staude.
They have each been charged with the baby's murder.