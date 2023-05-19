 Skip to main content
Two people charged in Muscatine apartment shooting; police still seeking one arrest

  • Updated
Dejeion Terrell Moore

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people have been charged for a shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex in early May, and police are still seeking to take one of the suspects into custody.

The shooting happened at Cedar Parks apartments on May 4. An apartment building and a vehicle were struck with multiple rounds, but no injuries were reported.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, and one of them had been reported as stolen.

On Thursday, 28-year-old Charles Edward Smith Jr. was arrested in Iowa City and is charged with:

  • Four counts of attempted murder
  • Three counts of child endangerment - non-injury
  • Intimidation with a dangerous weapon
  • Trafficking stolen weapons

Police are still searching for 20-year-old Dejeion Terrell Moore, who is a resident of Rock Island, Illinois. Moore is facing the same charges as Smith Jr.

Those that have information on the incident are asked to call Detective Casey Jensen at (563) 263-9922 ext. 614.