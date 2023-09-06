Two former Iowa State athletes charged with felonies in sports gambling probe

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two former Iowa State athletes are now the first athletes to be charged with felonies from the state's sports gambling probe.
Current Iowa State Wrestler Paniro Johnson and former Cyclone football player Eyioma Uwazurike have both pled not guilty to felony charges of identify theft.
Uwazurike is currently on suspension from the Denver Broncos after it was found that he bet on NFL games during his first year.
Both Johnson and Uwazurike are set to make their first court appearances in October.