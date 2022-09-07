Two facing multiple charges in Fayette County drug bust; including child endangerment

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two Oelwein residents are facing multiple charges, including drug and child endangerment charges.
According to a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 120 7th St. N Maynard at 11:30 p.m. on September 2.
During the search of the residence, illegal substances and other items were seized.
Jaron Opria Evans, 37, and Karylann Renee Lewin, 19, were arrested and charged with multiple offenses.
The pair are facing charges of child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are pending.
Evans and Lewin are residing in the Fayette County Jail where they await their initial appearance.