Two dead in rural Linn County shooting

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people are dead after a morning shooting in Linn County.
According to a tweet from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a shooting scene in the 2500 block of Jordans Grove Rd between Springville and Marion.
Emergency responders on scene of a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Jordans Grove Rd. Two deceased adults have been located in the residence. The scene is secure. The public is not at risk. The investigation into this incident is continuing.— LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff) February 28, 2023
Two adults were found dead inside the residence.
Officials say that the scene is secure and that there is no threat to the public.
An investigation into the shooting has begun.