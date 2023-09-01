Two charged in connection to August Marion shooting

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- A mother and her teenage son have been charged in connection to an August shooting in Marion that injured a 17-year-old.
15-year-old Antonio Juarez-Luna of Cedar Rapids was charged on August 26 with the following:
- Attempted Murder
- Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon
- Going Armed With Intent
- Use of Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime
- Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon
- Minor Armed with Dangerous Weapon
On August 5, Marion Police responded to Hannah Park for a shots-fired report. A 17-year-old was allegedly shot in both legs by Juarez-Luna, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses said that Juarez-Luna took a gun from his backpack after a fight broke out while playing basketball. 10 shots were fired before he and his friends fled the scene.
On September 1, 45-year-old Mirah Juarez-Hernandez, the mother of the alleged shooter, was arrested by Cedar Rapids Police.
She admitted to Marion police that she drove her son and friends to Cedar Rapids after the shooting. She also admitted to giving her son the gun that was used in the shooting, which was recovered at her home by police.
She has been charged with the following:
Prohibited Transfer/Loan/Rent of Firearm to Unauthorized Person
Accessory After the Fact
- Obstructing Prosecution or Defense
Transfer of Pistol or Revolver to Person Under 21