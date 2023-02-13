Two 19-year-olds arrested in connection to December shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a December shots-fired incident.
The shots-fired incident took place in the 300 block of 18th SE on December 2, 2022. A home was found to have been struck with gunfire in the incident.
Jesse Scott and Jaden Hodges were taken into custody on February 11 on arrest warrants.
Scott was booked on warrants for intimidation with a dangerous weapon and being an "accessory after the fact." Hodges was booked on a warrant for being an "accessory after the fact."
Police say that further arrests are expected in the case.