Two 13-year-olds charged after stolen car chase ends in Iowa City

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Johnson County Sheriff and emergency personnel responded to I-380 after a report of an erratic driver at 12:28 a.m. on Friday.
Sheriff attempted to stop the driver, but refused leading to a short chase ending on Highway 1 SW near Kitty Lee Rd. SW in Iowa City.
The driver and passenger were identified as two 13-year-olds and the car was stolen recently from the Cedar Rapids area.
Driver is being charged with Theft 1st Degree, Eluding and Speeding. Passenger is being charged with Theft 1st Degree. Both teens were sent to Linn County Juvenile Detention.