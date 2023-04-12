 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue Across All of
Iowa this Afternoon and Again on Thursday Afternoon and Evening...

.The combination of low humidity values, very strong
southwesterly winds, above normal temperatures, and dry fuels will
result in critical and erratic fire conditions across all of
central Iowa this afternoon and again on Thursday afternoon. Some
improvement in RH and slightly less wind is expected on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IOWA...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IOWA...

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect through 8pm CDT tonight and again on
Thursday from noon to 8 PM CDT.

* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Southern and Central Iowa.

* WIND...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Trump sues Michael Cohen for $500 million, alleging ex-attorney breached his contract

  • Updated
  • 0
Cohen and his former legal adviser in spotlight as NY investigation into Trump moves further into view

Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen walks out of a Manhattan courthouse after testifying before a grand jury on March 13, 2023 in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is suing Michael Cohen for $500 million in damages for allegedly breaching his contract as Trump's former personal attorney.

The lawsuit, filed in a Florida federal court on Wednesday, accuses Cohen of spreading false information about Trump and breaching his contractual obligations to the former president in Cohen's public statements, published books, podcast series and other media appearances.

CNN has reached out to Cohen for comment on the lawsuit.

Cohen, Trump's onetime "fixer," has recently reentered the national spotlight after Trump pleaded not guilty last week to 34 charges of falsifying business records following an investigation into hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The payments were coordinated by Cohen in the days before the 2016 election, and Cohen's cooperation with prosecutors has drawn the ire of the former president.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

