Trump sues Michael Cohen for $500 million, alleging ex-attorney breached his contract

Former President Donald Trump is suing Michael Cohen for $500 million in damages for allegedly breaching his contract as Trump's former personal attorney.
The lawsuit, filed in a Florida federal court on Wednesday, accuses Cohen of spreading false information about Trump and breaching his contractual obligations to the former president in Cohen's public statements, published books, podcast series and other media appearances.
CNN has reached out to Cohen for comment on the lawsuit.
Cohen, Trump's onetime "fixer," has recently reentered the national spotlight after Trump pleaded not guilty last week to 34 charges of falsifying business records following an investigation into hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The payments were coordinated by Cohen in the days before the 2016 election, and Cohen's cooperation with prosecutors has drawn the ire of the former president.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.