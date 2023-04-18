Trial for Waterloo man convicted of arson gets delayed

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Waterloo man convicted of arson will have to wait until this summer to learn how long he'll spend behind bars.
John Spooner was supposed to be sentenced on Monday, but the sentencing has been delayed.
Tony Grider died in the house fire in August. Police say that Spooner admitted details of the crime to others at the scene on that day.
Video also allegedly shows Spooner carrying a gas can and lighter near Grider's home.
Spooner will go on trial for first-degree murder in May.