Trial for teen charged with killing Fairfield teacher set for December

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) --The trial for one of the teens charged with killing a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher is set to take place in December.
Jeremy Goodale's trial will start on December 5 at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport.
Last week, a judge granted a change of venue request for Goodale. Goodale and another teen Willard Miller are charged with First Degree Murder for killing Nohema Graber with a baseball bat. Her body was found in a Fairfield park on November 3.
Goodale's trial was initially set for August 23 but will now start at 8:45 a.m. on December 5, following the change of venue. Miller's trial was also moved but will happen on the other side of the state in Pottawattamie County in November.
Goodale's attorneys argued that he would not be able to get a fair trial in Jefferson County because of the extensive media coverage and inflammatory comments on social media.
In a post-order response, the State agreed with the defense that a fair trial would not be possible in Jefferson County, and that the trial should be moved to a county with similar demographics.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on November 21 at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield.