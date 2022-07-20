Trial for teen charged with killing Fairfield teacher moved to Scott County

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) -- One of the teens charged with killing a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher will have his trial moved out of Jefferson County to Scott County, according to a ruling filed on Wednesday.
On Monday, a judge granted the change of venue request for Jeremy Goodale. Goodale and other teen Willard Miller are charged with First Degree Murder for killing Nohema Graber with a baseball bat. Her body was found in a Fairfield park on November 3.
Goodale's trial was initially set for August 23, but new dates have not yet been set following the change of venue. Miller's trial was also moved, but will happen on the other side of the state in Pottawattamie County in November.
Goodale's attorneys argued that he would not be able to get a fair trial in Jefferson County because of the extensive media coverage and inflammatory comments on social media.
In a post-order response, the State agreed with the defense that a fair trial would not be possible in Jefferson County, and that the trial should be moved to a county with similar demographics.
"The death of Nohema Graber has touched many of the residents of Jefferson County, particularly since she was a teacher at Fairfield High School," the State said in its response. "Her death has significantly and emotionally affected many of the residents of the county and prospective jurors making it extremely difficult to obtain a fair and impartial jury."
Goodale's trial will be held at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport.