Trial for Cedar Rapids man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot set for January 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -- The federal trial for a Cedar Rapids man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been set for just over two years after the riot.

Leo Christopher Kelly is one of six Iowans charged in connection to the riot, and now is now scheduled to go on trial January 16, 2023 in Washington.

Kelly was initially arrested on two misdemeanor charges connected with the insurrection, but after a grand jury convened later in 2021, five additional charges, including a felony were added.

He now faces seven federal charges, including Entering and Remaining on the Floor of Congress, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building, and Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, which is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

In Kelly's original criminal complaint, prosecutors reference a video interview Kelly did with a Christian, pro-life website called LifeSiteNews on the evening of January 6. In the interview, Kelly admits to being inside the capitol for 30-60 minutes. He also shares video he claims to have recorded from the senate floor.

An Iowa father and his son from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in the Capitol riot in June.